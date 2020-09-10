Korea‘s major art auction houses implement live online bidding

"From Winds No. 82604” by Lee Ufan (K Auction)



K Auction, the second-largest auction house in Korea, will introduce a live online bidding system for the first time at an upcoming bimonthly auction event scheduled for Sept. 24 at K Auction’s headquarters in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul.



“Introducing the live online bidding system has been long in discussion, and the prolonged pandemic situation motivated us to kick off the new system,” Son Yee-cung, public relations director and principal auctioneer, told The Korea Herald. “We are considering continuing the live online bidding even after the pandemic is over.”



Bidders can participate in a live online auction after signing up at the auction house’s official website (www.k-auction.com). The upcoming September auction will include Lee Ufan’s “From Winds No. 82604,” which is estimated to sell at 800 million to 1.2 billion won ($675,000-$1 million), “I Promise to Love You,” a neon sculpture by English artist Tracey Emin, and the illustration of the funeral procession of Crown Prince Hyomyeong from the 17th century, which is estimated at 600 million to 1 billion won.





"I Promise to Love You” by Tracey Emin (K Auction)