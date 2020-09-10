 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Ministries forge team for next-gen semiconductors

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 16:20       Updated : Sept 10, 2020 - 16:58

Memory chip production line (SK hynix)
Memory chip production line (SK hynix)

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy launched a government-industry team on Thursday dedicated to developing next-generation semiconductors.

The government will inject a total of 1 trillion won ($842.4 million) by 2029, starting this year. The ICT Ministry will provide 488 billion won and the Trade Industry will give 521 billion won.

Those joining the state-led team this year include 103 local businesses, 32 universities and 12 research institutions. Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, DB HiTek, SK Telecom, Hanwha Techwin and Hyundai Mobis are among the participants.

The government said the state-led team would carry out 82 projects this year, dedicated to developing new semiconductors that can be used in different fields.

SK Telecom, together with startup Furiosa AI, will develop semiconductors with neural processing unit capabilities, which can be used in cloud services and data centers.

Hyundai Mobis will work with semiconductor design solution provider Gaonchips and fabless firm Telechips to develop artificial intelligence-powered semiconductors for self-driving vehicles.

Hanwha Techwin will work with fabless firm Nextchip on semiconductors for security cameras and other Internet of Things products.

Energy company Samchully will cooperate with semiconductor firms to develop semiconductors for products that can monitor gas leaks and other potential energy infrastructure risks.

(ws@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114