 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

4 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 14:10       Updated : Sept 10, 2020 - 14:15

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Three US service members and a contractor have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arriving in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

Two of the service members arrived at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on US government chartered flights, while the contractor and the other service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, according to the US military.

Three of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the other tested positive on the second test required to exit the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a release.

The latest case brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 177. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114