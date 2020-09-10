 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NLCS Jeju class of 2020 demonstrates excellence

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 12:00       Updated : Sept 10, 2020 - 12:00
North London Collegiate School Jeju Principal Lynne Oldfield, center, poses with members of the Class of 2020 during this year’s valedictory ceremony in June. (NLCS Jeju)
North London Collegiate School Jeju Principal Lynne Oldfield, center, poses with members of the Class of 2020 during this year’s valedictory ceremony in June. (NLCS Jeju)
North London Collegiate School Jeju has produced its best batch of graduates ever despite uncertainties and difficulties stemming from the coronavirus.

The international school on the southern island of Jeju, where English is the language of instruction, said its latest batch of graduates who left school in June reached the highest level of academic proficiency and college advancement in the school’s history, overcoming challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a 100 percent pass rate, the class of 2020 got an average score of 39 in the International Baccalaureate diploma program this year, against a global average of 31. More than half of the students scored over 40, and three attained a perfect score of 45.

NLCS Jeju students also gained admission to some of the most prestigious colleges in the world, such as Stanford, Cornell and Columbia universities in the US and Cambridge and Oxford universities in the UK.

More than 50 students will be attending US colleges, while 45 will be attending institutions in the United Kingdom. The graduating class also won seats at prestigious colleges from other countries, including some of Korea’s top schools.

The school said it was worth noting that its largely native Korean-speaking students outperformed native English speakers on an examination assessed in English.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NLCS Jeju to close for a number of days, resort to an unfamiliar online learning system and cancel exams amid uncertainties. This proved challenging for both students and the faculty, the school said, but students found their inner strength and teachers discovered new heights to their creativity and inspiration, the school said.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114