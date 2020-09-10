 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street rebound

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2020 - 10:19       Updated : Sept 10, 2020 - 10:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean shares opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking an overnight rebound on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.48 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,402.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index got off to a strong start after a 1.09 percent fall the previous session.

Tech shares soared, taking a cue from a rebound in US tech heavyweights.

The tech-laden Nasdaq composite rose 293.87 points, or 2.71 percent, to 11,141.56 on Wednesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.6 percent, with the S&P 500 up 2.01 percent.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.88 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.65 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem rose 1 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.9 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.4 percent, and Celltrion advanced 0.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184.7 won against the US dollar, up 4.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
