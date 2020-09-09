 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Netflix documentary on BLACKPINK to premier Oct. 14

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:43       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:57
(YG Entertainment-Yonhap)
(YG Entertainment-Yonhap)
Netflix plans to next month release a documentary chronicling BLACKPINK's four-year journey from talented trainees to K-pop superstars.

The streaming giant and YG Entertainment, the band's agency, said Wednesday "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky," the first Netflix film about a South Korean music band, will premiere Oct. 14.

It is the fourth Netflix original documentary featuring female artists, after "Gaga: Five Foot Two" on Lady Gaga, "Homecoming" on Beyonce and "Miss Americana" on Taylor Swift.

The "all-access" movie follows the quartet, who debuted in 2016, from their time as trainees to one of the top K-pop groups with performances, unrevealed video footage, exclusive interviews and off-stage lives of the members -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

The film is directed by Caroline Suh, who produced the Netflix documentary "Salt Fat Acid Heat."

"Director Caroline Suh's trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour," Netflix's Adam Del Deo, vice president of documentary features, said in a statement.

YG Entertainment said the film will show how the quartet creates synergy and converges four lives into one, through their album-making process and interviews.

"Some K-pop groups have been dealt with in 'Explained' series, but this is the first Netflix documentary shedding light on a single K-pop artist," YG Entertainment said.

The news came as BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream," a prelease song for its album in October, with Selena Gomez as a guest singer, made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13 for this week, the highest position ever by a K-pop girl group. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114