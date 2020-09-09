 Back To Top
Finance

TVXQ’s Yunho stars in Shinhan’s campaign for millennials

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:22       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 18:52
(Shinhan Financial Group)
(Shinhan Financial Group)
K-pop duo TVXQ’s Yunho was featured in a promotional video for Shinhan Financial Group’s campaign promoting healthy lifestyles for millennials, launched Wednesday.

Participants in the three-month social media campaign will receive five tasks to complete every two weeks, designed to “boost their confidence” in areas tied to hobbies, perceptions of the environment and society, talent, exercise and networking.

They can then upload photos or videos on social media showing how they carried out their missions. There will also be sweepstakes where the winners will receive merchandise including T-shirts and eco-bags printed with Yunho’s encouraging words as an icon of “relentless passion.”

Details of the campaign are available from Shinhan Financial Group’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
