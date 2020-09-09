CEO Jo Jun-ki of Travelholic dies 8 days after suicide attempt

Travelholic’s apology post on Instagram on Aug. 30 (Instagram)



Jo Jun-ki, CEO of Travelholic, died Wednesday afternoon, eight days after he attempted to take his own life, police said Wednesday.



In an Instagram post on Sept.1, Jo asked for forgiveness for his actions. He also asked that his funeral be held with just his family members in attendance because of COVID-19 and posted his bank account number to which people could send condolence money.



“I am sorry everyone,” posted Jo on Sept. 1. “I don’t want to be a burden to anyone and will go my way.”



The post has been taken down.



Jo was found unconscious at his home Sept. 1 and was being treated at a hospital.



On Aug. 20, Travelholic, a company that introduces travel destinations and tourist attractions via social media platforms and has over 1.2 million followers, uploaded on Instagram a post showing pornography, and took it down a few hours later.



Writing in the comments section of Travelholic’s apology post, Jo confessed to having posted the video by mistake.



“I am the person who uploaded the sheep farm post today. I will make no excuses. The video was downloaded from Twitter. I did not take the video. Also, the people in the video are all of the same gender. I will receive appropriate punishment for illegally downloading the video,” Jo wrote.



Seoul Gangnam Police Station was investigating Jo for allegedly possessing and uploading illegal porn.



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)