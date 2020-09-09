[Monitor] Dependence on coal to drop 0.7% yearly: report

(The Korea Herald)
Dependence on coal is expected to decrease by an average of 0.7 percent per year, a report by the Korea Energy Economics Institute said Wednesday.
By 2024, the consumption proportion of coal is forecast to drop below 25 percent, it said.
While demand for industrial coal in making steel will increase somewhat post-COVID19 as the world economy turns to recovery, demand from other sectors such as in cement manufacturing is expected to continue to decrease, the report said.
Coal-fired electricity generation, meanwhile, will continue to decrease in step with government's environmental measures, it added.
