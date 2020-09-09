More than 230,000 join online draw of Galaxy Z Fold 2 limited edition sales

More than 230,000 people in South Korea have entered a draw to buy Samsung Electronics Co.'s limited edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, company officials said Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant tries to boost sales of its foldable devices.



Those selected from the two-day online draw for a chance to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will receive the product from Sept. 25.



Only 5,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be released globally.



Industry insiders speculate less than 1,000 units of the limited edition have been allocated to South Korea, meaning those who applied for the special product need to go through fierce competition. (Yonhap)