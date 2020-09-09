[Herald Interview] Beverages legend bets on health drinks, overseas markets

“I’m very excited about this year, which will be the first year our beverage has truly made a foray into the US market,” Jo Un-ho, CEO of Hite Jinro Beverage, said in a recent interview.



Hite Jinro Beverage is a subsidiary of Korea’s leading liquor conglomerate Hite Jinro and produces the group’s nonalcoholic drinks, including purified water and various tea products.



This year, the company extended its market by adding US grocery chain Trader Joe’s as a new sales channel for its Black Barley tea in July, exporting 520,000 bottles.



“Although our products are usually mainly sold to Korean customers in the US or other overseas markets, this time we are specifically targeting US customers,” he added. “It marks the first step toward making my long-standing dream of challenging Coca-Cola with our traditional beverages come true.”





Jo Un-ho, CEO of Hitejinro Beverage, speaks during a session at JeongSeon Forum on Aug. 21. (Gangwon Province)