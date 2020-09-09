 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

PM warns National Foundation Day protestors

By Park Han-na
Published : Sept 9, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Sept 9, 2020 - 15:32


Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)


Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun lashed out at conservative groups for planning to hold rallies on National Foundation Day early next month, warning that anyone caught hindering virus containment efforts will face stern punishment.

“We will exercise governmental authority given by the public without hesitation against activities that hamper antivirus measures and threaten the safety of communities,” Chung said Wednesday during a government COVID-19 response meeting.

Calling the plans “deplorable,” he directed police and municipal governments to counter them strictly in accordance with the law.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, nine groups applied for permission to hold a total of 33 protest rallies in downtown Seoul on Oct. 3. Police refused permission in every case.

But concerns remain that some groups may push ahead with their rallies, as they did Aug. 15, when tens of thousands gathered in the downtown Gwanghwamun area for National Liberation Day. As of Tuesday at midnight, 539 coronavirus infections had been confirmed among the Aug. 15 protesters and people who came into contact with them.

The conservative organizations that submitted protest permit applications to police include one led by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church, which became the source of the country’s second-largest virus cluster. On Monday Jun was placed behind bars after a local court revoked his bail, ruling that he had breached the terms of his bail by taking part in the Aug. 15 rally. Jun stands accused of violating the election law.

Health authorities are on high alert as National Foundation Day falls during this year’s five-day Chuseok holiday season, which starts Sept. 30.

Chuseok, one of the country’s biggest holidays, traditionally involves mass migrations to people’s hometowns but this year the government has implored people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We must prepare thoroughly for this time so that the cases of the May and August holidays will not be repeated,” Chung said.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114