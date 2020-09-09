S. Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases below 200 for 7th day

South Korea reported 156 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday -- 144 locally transmitted and 12 imported -- bringing the total caseload to 21,588, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It was the seventh consecutive day that the country‘s daily count of new coronavirus cases stayed below 200, though health authorities are on alert over untraceable cases and new small-scale outbreaks.
While the number of cases is declining rather slowly, KCDC deputy chief Kwon Jun-wook said Tuesday that the country will see a “definite slowdown in COVID-19 infections this week.”
Korea has consistently posted triple-digit rises since Aug. 14 due to outbreaks tied to churches and an anti-government rally in central Seoul on Aug. 15. After reaching a peak of 441 on Aug. 27, the daily tally has gradually decreased.
A major concern is that transmission routes were unidentified for 22.4 percent of the new cases reported from Aug. 26-Sept. 8, which could mean the virus is spreading silently.
New clusters of infections are being reported in connection with unpredictable locales including offices, call centers, religious facilities, sales events, hospitals, nursing homes and more.
A decision on whether to end or extend the current level of social distancing is expected to be made at the end of this week. “Level 2.5” social distancing rules are in place until Sept. 13 in the Greater Seoul area -- home to nearly half of the country’s population -- and Level 2 social distancing rules are in place nationwide until Sept. 20.
Of Wednesday’s locally transmitted cases, the vast majority were still registered in the Seoul metropolitan area -- 48 in Seoul, one in neighboring Incheon and 51 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital.
Outside the Seoul metropolitan area, COVID-19 cases were reported from all administrative cities and provinces except Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, with 17 cases in Gwangju, eight cases in Daejeon, five cases in South Chungcheong Province, four cases in Ulsan, two cases each in Busan, Daegu and Sejong and one case each in Incheon, North Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province.
Of the 12 imported cases, eight were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other four detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Seven came from Asia, three from the Americas and one each from Europe and Africa. Ten of the newly diagnosed people were foreign nationals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition was 154 as of midnight Wednesday. This marks a 17-fold increase from only nine on Aug. 18.
Two more people died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 344. The overall fatality rate amounted to 1.59 percent.
So far, 17,023 people, or 78.86 percent, have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 387 from a day earlier. Some 4,221 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine.
The country has carried out 2,082,234 tests since Jan. 3, with 36,533 people awaiting results as of Wednesday.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)