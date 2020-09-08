Rangers' Choo Shin-soo leaves game with sprained wrist

(AP-Yonhap)



A trying season has taken a turn for the worse for Choo Shin-soo.



The South Korean designated hitter for the Texas Rangers sprained his right wrist in a slide during the fourth inning of an -4 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday (local time).



Choo suffered the injury sliding into home plate, as he tried to score from first on Joey Gallo's double. He was safe at the plate as he got around catcher Luis Torrens' tag, but jammed his right hand into the ground on the play. He stayed on the ground and grabbed the wrist immediately in obvious pain.



Texas manager Chris Woodward said afterward X-rays came back negative, showing no structural damage.



"Fortunately, they didn't find a break, which I was a little worried about," Woodward said. "We'll see how he comes in tomorrow, how sore it is. I'm guessing he'll be down for a couple of days.



Optimistically, I'm hoping he'll be back in the (Los Angeles) Angels series (which starts Tuesday)."



The loss was the Rangers' sixth straight. At 13-27, the Rangers are in last place in the American League (AL) West.



Choo, 38, is in the final year of his seven-year, $130 million deal with the Rangers. He was involved in some trade speculation prior to the Aug. 31 deadline.



He's batting only .229/.317/.394 this year in 32 games, with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He has also ceded his leadoff spot so that the team can develop younger players there.



Despite declining production, Choo has said he could play for another year or two, and Woodward said he appreciates what Choo can provide on and off the field.



"He's a really good example to show our younger guys, the at-bat quality on a daily basis and how to prepare," Woodward said.



"The dialogue with him on a daily basis, how he goes through it with each at-bat, each pitcher, talking on the bench. Those things are invaluable to these guys. They need to hear it." (Yonhap)