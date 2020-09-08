 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

North Korea ready to produce newest weapons: report

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 8, 2020 - 18:32       Updated : Sept 8, 2020 - 18:32
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea’s program to develop new strategic weapons is nearing the production stage, a Seoul-based North Korea watcher warned Friday, calling for swift action from the international community to curb the import of parts that could be used to make weapons.

Kim Jina, a research fellow at the Korea Institute of Defense Analyses, a Defense Ministry-affiliated think tank, made the claim after analyzing the communist regime’s import items. Despite the sweeping sanctions imposed by the United Nations, loopholes remain, she stressed.

“North Korea imported in 2018 bulks of pumps, valves and aluminum that go with liquid or hybrid rocket engines, among other components,” she said, adding that such items continued to be shipped there despite a reduction in total imports.

The isolated country has also been buying dual-use items that could be used for weapons production and are not subject to the United Nations ban. North Korea tested new rockets and missiles in March and leader Kim Jong-un, in a New Year’s address, vowed to introduce “new strategic weapons” this year.

While the import data suggested preparations for the production stage, it was unclear how far Pyongyang had advanced in terms of weapons technology, the report said.

It added that the international community should toughen oversight of financial transactions, as Pyongyang attempts to skirt the import ban by sourcing alternative imports from Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa. 

South Korea should step up efforts to persuade countries to curb the North’s nuclear and weapons program, and should be ready to work with the US when Washington pursues sanctions targeting a nuclear-armed Pyongyang and secondary sanctions against those doing business with it, the report added.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114