 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea offering services to address 'corona blues'

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Sept 8, 2020 - 15:24

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The government has been offering a range of services to help people cope with stress and depression amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The move comes as an increasing number of South Koreans are suffering from the "corona blues," which refers to depression caused by the coronavirus outbreak that began in the country in late January.

"Many people seem to be suffering from the corona blues amid the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19," Yoon Tae-ho, a ranking health official, said in a daily coronavirus briefing. "There has been rising demand for counseling on depression and suicide prevention."

The government currently operates a psychological counseling hotline for people suffering from the corona blues, with 17 municipal and provincial governments running support centers for mental restoration.

According to government data, the number of psychological consultation cases came to more than 4,400 cases Friday, up sharply from about 3,100 on Aug. 14.

South Korea has been striving to contain a resurgence of virus cases as daily infections have been in the triple digits since Aug. 14 due to cluster infections tied to churches and a large-scale rally in central Seoul.

Health authorities have put an enhanced social distancing scheme, called Level 2.5 measures, in place in the greater Seoul area. Under the scheme, eating at restaurants and small eateries is only allowed until 9 p.m. Franchise coffee chains, bakeries and ice cream parlors are permitted to offer only takeout and delivery.

So far, the novel coronavirus has infected nearly 21,400 South Koreans with the country's death toll reaching 341. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114