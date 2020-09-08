LG Electronics expands software testing capability

(LG Electronics Inc.-Yonhap)



LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday that it has been recognized as an international certification institute to test the functional safety of software systems.



LG said Tuesday its software testing center was accredited by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme as an institute to verify the IEC 61508-3 standard.



IEC 61508-3 focuses on the functionality safety of software to make sure no errors occur in electronic products or systems.



LG can now issue a certificate proving software meets IEC 61508-3 requirements. Its certificate will be accepted in 70 countries, including the United States and Japan, under International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation's mutual recognition arrangement.



In October, LG's software testing center was recognized as an institute to certify the ISO/IEC 25023 standard that measures software product quality.



With the latest achievement, LG claimed that its software testing center is the only private-run facility in South Korea to certify both ISO/IEC 25023 and IEC 61508-3 standards for software development. (Yonhap)