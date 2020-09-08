 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pianist Paik returns with Schumann

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 8, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Sept 8, 2020 - 15:37
 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Pianist Paik Kun-woo will hold a recital Oct. 9 at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, following the release of a new album under the Deutsche Grammophon label this month.

Paik, a celebrated pianist based in Paris, will look into the life of German Romantic composer Robert Schumann (1810-1856) in a recital that begins with Schumann’s first work and ends with his last.

The program will include Schumann’s Abegg Variations, Op. 1; Drei Fantasiestu (Three Fantasy Pieces), Op. 111; Arabeske, Op. 18; Gesange der Fruhe (Songs of Dawn), Op. 133; Funf Albumblatter from Bunte Blatter (Colorful Leaves), Op. 99; Kinderszenen (Scenes From Childhood), Op. 15; and Thema mit Variationen “Ghost Variations,” WoO 24.

The Oct. 9 engagement will be followed by a performance at the Gangdong Arts Center in eastern Seoul and by shows in Gyeonggi Province, Daegu, Gwangju, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan. The tour will wrap up in November after recitals in Incheon and Tongyeong.

Prior to the tour, Paik’s recording of Schumann will be released Sept. 17 under the DG label. Paik recorded the tracks in May at the Tongyeong Concert Hall, the venue of the annual Tongyeong International Music Festival in the southern coastal city.

The 74-year-old virtuoso made his debut as a concert pianist at the age of 10 and has performed with the world’s most acclaimed orchestras ever since.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, every other seat in the concert hall will be left empty during the recital. Ticket sales will open Thursday via Interpark and the official website of the Lotte Concert Hall.

Tickets are priced from 50,000 won to 120,000 won ($42.08 to $100.98).

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
