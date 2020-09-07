Park So-dam, Park Bo-gum’s ‘Record of Youth’ kicks off

“Record of Youth“ (tvN)
Actress Park So-dam is returning to small screen for the first time in four years with the new tvN series “Record of Youth” set to start airing at 9 p.m. on Monday.
Park, who had a breakthrough year in 2019 for her role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” is partnered with heartthrob Park Bo-gum and up-and-coming actor Byeon Woo-seok in the new series.
The drama revolves around three 25-year-olds in the modeling business, each striving towards their dreams in the cut-throat industry. Park So-dam plays a makeup artist, while Park Bo-gum and Byeon Woo-seok each play models.
“Record of Youth” is directed by Ahn Gil-ho, who also helmed the cable network’s hit series “Stranger” (2017) and “Memories of the Alhambra” (2018), and screenwriter Ha Myung-hee, who worked on SBS’s “Temperature of Love” (2017) and “The Doctors” (2016).
The writer says she intends to share a message of hope through the three characters’ stories of growth.
“A passion for life -- not numbers -- and an open mind are important factors that define youth, and I started the story to put together such elements,” Ha said in a statement released by the broadcaster, adding the drama targets not only those in their 20s but audiences of all generations who can also look back on their past through the drama.
The 16-episode drama will air at 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on tvN. Each episode will be streamed on Netflix worldwide immediately after airing on the cable channel.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)