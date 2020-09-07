South Korea gears up for flu season, Chuseok in COVID-19 fight

The government has expanded its flu vaccination program to help protect vulnerable people and relieve winter pressures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jung Eun-kyeong, director of Korea‘s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government will expand free vaccine eligibility to 19 million people, or 37 percent of the total population, from 13.8 million people ahead of flu season. The vaccination campaign will start from Tuesday for children. Elderly people will start to receive vaccinations from mid-October.
As influenza prevention becomes more important due to the epidemic of COVID-19 this year, the government has expanded the scope of free vaccinations to include those aged between 13 and 18 as well as those aged 62 to 64.
Jung said the approval procedure for combination diagnostic test kits that can test for both the flu and COVID-19 is underway.
“Distinguishing patients with COVID-19 from those with influenza is very important for virus control and prevention measures this fall, as the two have similar symptoms,” she said.
New daily cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea increased by 119, bringing the total caseload to 21,296, according to the KCDC on Monday. It is the fifth day in a row that the daily tally remained below 200.
The death toll rose by two to 336. The fatality rate stands at 1.58 percent.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged the public to comply with the government’s strengthened Level 2 social distancing system so that the measure, the most stringent that has been implemented in the country so far, could be lifted after this week.
“Ten days ago on Aug. 27, there were 434 confirmed daily cases, but we have managed to maintain daily infection cases below 200 for the fifth straight day. The public’s active participation and patience are yielding results little by little,” he said.
Alarmed by the spike in the daily cases in late August, health authorities added rules starting from Aug. 30 to restrict operations of high-risk facilities in Seoul and neighboring areas, including indoor locations where people gather and eat together like restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains.
The tougher “Level 2.5” rules for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon will remain in place until Sunday. The nationwide Level 2 social distancing rules are due to be implemented until Sept. 20.
Of the new 119 cases, 47 cases were reported in Seoul, with 30 from Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon.
The combined new 78 daily infections in Greater Seoul marks the first time the figure has been below 100 since Aug. 15, partly due to the lower volume of testing on the weekend.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government warned of small gatherings among family members and friends, citing a new sporadic infection trend popping up in Yeongdeungpo-gu and Gwanak-gu.
“Under the strengthened social distancing measure, small gatherings such as eating-out meetings should be avoided,” Disease control officer Park Yoo-mi said during a briefing.
She expressed concern over the death toll, which has been growing rapidly in the city. Some 11 people have died in less than a month since Aug. 12, compared to 17 deaths reported over the six months between Jan. 24 and Aug. 11.
“Especially, those who have underlying diseases over 60 should refrain from going out and comply with the prevention rules,” Park said.
The alert level on virus transmissions cannot be relaxed as the proportion of untraceable cases stands at 22 percent and sporadic cluster infections have been reported across the country persistently, according to the health minister.
“The increase in the number of severe patients, which surged every day, has also eased, but 162 people are still undergoing severe treatment,” Park added.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 16,297, up 151 from the previous day. The country has carried out 2,051,297 coronavirus tests since Jan. 3.
The health minister reiterated the government’s call for the public to refrain from traveling to visit hometowns and relatives during the five-day break for Chuseok, the biggest traditional holiday here, which starts Sept. 30.
Taking into account lessons that it has learned from the steep increase in virus infections following public holidays, the government announced Sunday its plan to designate the five days between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 as a special antivirus period to apply virus control measures tantamount to Level 2 social distancing.
“We may have to suffer bigger sacrifices than now if the virus spreads nationwide again through the mass migration to their hometowns,” Park said.
Korea Railroad Corporation on Monday opened only 50 percent of its bullet train tickets for the Chuseok holiday period, or 1 million seats, to help passengers to keep distance from others.
“Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation, we decided to sell window seats only to make a safe holiday. We ask for passengers’ understanding as they will have to sit apart from their family members,” the train operator said.
By Park Han-na
