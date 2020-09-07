Samsung to close TV factory in China

(The Korea Herald)





Samsung Electronics Co. will close its TV manufacturing plant in Tianjin, China, sources here said Monday, as the company tries to boost efficiency in its supply chain management.



The South Korean tech giant plans to cease operations at its sole TV plant in China from end-November, according to the sources.



The plant has some 300 workers.



A Samsung official said the decision is part of its efforts to improve efficiency at its production bases worldwide amid fierce competition in the industry.



Samsung has been closing its manufacturing facilities in China in recent years.



The company shuttered its smartphone factory in Tianjin in 2018 and its plant in Huizhou last year. In July, Samsung said its PC plant in Suzhou will halt production.



Samsung's Chinese manufacturing facilities currently in operation include a home appliance plant in Suzhou and chip factory in Xian. (Yonhap)