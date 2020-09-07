Number of KakaoPay Securities subscribers reaches 2 million

KakaoPay Securities CEO Kim Dae-hong speaks at a press conference in July. (KakaoPay Securities)
KakaoPay Securities, the stock brokerage arm of mobile messenger giant Kakao, said Monday that it saw its number of subscribers exceed 2 million some six months after the firm’s official launch on Feb. 27.
The number of stock trading accounts has been on an upward trend ever since -- 600,000 in March, 800,000 in April, 1.2 million in May, 1.4 million in June, and 1.7 million in July. The number of new accounts grew by 27.8 percent monthly.
Monthly fund investments made via the brokerage platform surpassed 4.4 million during the same period.
The company’s easy-to-use investment services, such as “spare change investment,” have helped attract new customers and bring a breath of fresh air to the public offering fund market, according to the stock broker.
“Despite the difficult business environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s mobile platform-based services have been able to attract users with the number of accounts exceeding 2 million,” said Lee Sang-won, head of the business strategy unit of the brokerage house.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
