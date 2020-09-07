Bringing Central Asia on screen in Seoul

Screenshot of Kazakhstan film “The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time” (KF)



The Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat under the Korea Foundation will host Central Asian Cinema Week 2020 for 10 days, starting Thursday.



Five films -- one each from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- will be available for viewing via Naver TV.



The films to be shown are “The Road to Mother” (Kazakhstan, 2016), “The Song of the Tree” (Kyrgyzstan, 2018), “Mirror without Reflection” (Tajikistan, 2013), “At - Myrat” (Turkmenistan, 2016) and “Hot Bread” (Uzbekistan, 2018).



On Friday, an offline screening event will be held at culture complex Emu Artspace in Jongno, central Seoul. Twenty audience members will be admitted to two auditoriums as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 virus spread.



Kazakhstan film “The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time” (2019), directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Lisa Takeba, will be screened at Emu Artspace. The film opened the 2019 Busan International Film Festival.



After the screening, an outdoor talk will be held to provide a deeper understanding of the film. The screening event is free of charge.





Poster image of Central Asian Cinema Week 2020 (KF)