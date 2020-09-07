McDonald’s receives PM commendation for environmental efforts

(McDonald's)

McDonald’s Korea has received the Prime Minister’s Commendation award for eco-friendly business operation, the company said Monday.



The fast food chain received the award for its efforts to reduce the use of plastics and switch to more eco-friendly packaging.



In May, the company ditched plastic lids for its ice cream McFlurry and it continues to introduce electric motorcycles for its McDelivery service to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The award was granted on the 12th anniversary of Recycle Day, which falls Sept. 6. The day was designated by the Environment Ministry to raise awareness about recycling and the protection of the environment.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)