Samsung bags 8 tr-won equipment supply deal from Verizon

(The Korea Herald)

Samsung has been especially trying to expand its 5G equipment customer pool in recent years. In addition to the United States, the company has so far inked 5G equipment contracts in countries like Canada, New Zealand and Japan.



Industry insiders said the deal with the top US telecom operator will serve as a reference for Samsung to secure more network solutions orders in other major markets.



The US is the world's largest mobile telecommunications market, with its infrastructure spending accounting for about a quarter of the global network investment.



With the US pressuring China's Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top 5G equipment supplier, over security reasons, industry observers predicted that Samsung can further expand its presence in the 5G equipment market.



According to market tracker IHS Markit, Huawei was the leading player in the global 5G equipment market last year with a 26.2 percent share, followed by Sweden's Ericsson with 23.4 percent and Samsung with 23.3 percent. (Yonhap)