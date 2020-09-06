Putting age behind silver screen

“An Old Lady” (Atnine Film)



The film “An Old Lady,” dealing with the story of a sexually abused 69-year-old woman, has an open ending, as however old they may be, “life goes on for the aged characters,” said Lim Sun-ae, the auteur of the film.



“The film’s message is not about telling people to respect or pay attention to the elderly, but more about the two seniors becoming aware of their own dignity and supporting each other,” Lim said during a press event held in August ahead of the film’s release.



Older characters are often relegated to the sidelines in films, supporting younger characters.



Things may be about to change: Three new films released this year bring older characters to the center, telling stories not often told in South Korean films.



“An Old Lady,” fronted by actress Ye Su-jeong, 65, shows the struggle of Hyo-jung as she tries to prove that she is the victim of a sex crime, assaulted by a 29-year-old male nurse’s aide while she was being treated at a hospital.



As the title suggests, the “old lady” is the lead character with her own story to tell, not just someone’s comforting mother or grandmother.





“Oh! My Gran” (CGV Arthouse)





In another film, “Oh! My Gran,” which hit the local box offices Wednesday, veteran actress Na Moon-hee, 78, familiar to the public for her roles as elderly mothers and grandmothers in dramas and films, is leading the action-comedy flick.



While Na has starred in several commercial hits, including “I Can Speak” (2017) and “Miss Granny” (2014), this is her first leading role in an action flick in her 59-year acting career, according to Na.



In the film Na plays Moon-hee, the only witness to a hit-and-run in which her granddaughter was the victim, who helps her son Doo-won (played by Lee Hee-joon) chase after the perpetrator. According to director Jung Se-kyo, the actress took on action scenes seemingly impossible for a woman of her age, climbing a tree and driving a farm tractor.





“The Story of an Old Couple” (Seoul Arts Center)