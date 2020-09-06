FCA unveils PHEV Wrangler 4xe, All-New Grand Wagoneer

Jeep Wrangler 4xe (FCA Korea)



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has unveiled a plug-in electric sports utility vehicle, the Wrangler 4xe, and a revamp of a classic SUV, the All-New Grand Wagoneer next year.



The automaker on Friday livestreamed the showcase held in Detroit on YouTube, to reveal the two new models.



Jeep Wrangler 4xe is equipped with two electric motors and a 400-volt lithium-ion battery that can move up to 40 kilometers solely on electric power, cutting down both engine noise and carbon emissions.



The automaker claimed that the new PHEV model was the most versatile and eco-friendly vehicle to offer an off-road driving experience.





Jeep All-New Grand Wagoneer (FCA Korea)