Business

FCA unveils PHEV Wrangler 4xe, All-New Grand Wagoneer

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 6, 2020 - 15:39       Updated : Sept 6, 2020 - 15:39
Jeep Wrangler 4xe (FCA Korea)
Jeep Wrangler 4xe (FCA Korea)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has unveiled a plug-in electric sports utility vehicle, the Wrangler 4xe, and a revamp of a classic SUV, the All-New Grand Wagoneer next year.

The automaker on Friday livestreamed the showcase held in Detroit on YouTube, to reveal the two new models.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe is equipped with two electric motors and a 400-volt lithium-ion battery that can move up to 40 kilometers solely on electric power, cutting down both engine noise and carbon emissions.

The automaker claimed that the new PHEV model was the most versatile and eco-friendly vehicle to offer an off-road driving experience. 

Jeep All-New Grand Wagoneer (FCA Korea)
Jeep All-New Grand Wagoneer (FCA Korea)

The All-New Grand Wagoneer inherits the spirit of its namesake, which was first introduced in 1962 as the very first 4x4 automobile with an automatic transmission.

The new Wagoneer model boasts cutting-edge technologies including the 10.3-inch touchscreen installed in front of the passenger seat, which is installed there for the first time in an SUV model, the automaker explained.

“In our vision, Wagoner will become a portfolio of SUVs that will redefine American premium and delivers a unique customer experience,” Christian Meunier, the Global President of Jeep Brand said during the presentation.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be mass produced next year, the automaker said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
