Samsung Electronics, Hanssem partner on housing interior

Samsung Electronic Vice President Kang Bong-ku (right) and Hanssem Chief Executive Officer Kang Seung-soo pose after signing a memorandum of understanding in Hanssem headquarter in Seoul on Friday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Sunday it has signed a partnership agreement with Hanssem, the country’s leading furniture maker, to seek business opportunities in the home interior remodeling market as consumers pay more atttention to their living spaces amid social distancing efforts.
On Friday, the parties inked a memorandum of understanding and agreed to cooperate on expanding their house remodeling business; to explore new business models on retail sales; to develop smart home solutions.
“As leading companies in the two different markets, Samsung and Hanssem will provide differentiated living environment to customers with our accumulated technologies and knowhow, and going further, contribute to creating a new living culture,” Samsung Executive Vice President Kang Bong-ku said.
The latest deal comes as Samsung seeks to become a lifestyle brand with customizable products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hanssem, which has accumulated knowhow on consumer’s lifestyle for the past 50 years, will work with world’s best electronics company Samsung to offer a new living space that will change the future life to customers,” Hanssem CEO Kang Seung-soo said.
Under the MOU, the two companies plan to introduce collaborated products. For example, Hanssem may roll out house remodeling packages that use Samsung’s home appliances, such as Bespoke refrigerators and dishwashers.
The two companies also agreed to reinforce their cooperation in the retail sector by introducing each other’s products at offline stores. Hanssem furniture products will be displayed at Samsung Digital Plaza shops, and Samsung products will be showcased at Hanssem Design Park stores.
The cooperation of the two companies will contribute to creating and developing a new culture for living spaces amid the consumers’ growing interest in living environment, Samsung said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)