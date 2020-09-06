KBO manager falls ill at stadium for 2nd time this season

(Yonhap)



SK Wyverns' manager Youm Kyoung-youb has fallen ill at a ballpark for the second time this season, just five days after returning from more than two months on the sidelines.



Youm was taken to the emergency room at Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul on Sunday before a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The Wyverns said Youm had not been feeling well since the morning. He still came to the ballpark late in the morning for the 2 p.m. game but decided he was in no shape to manage the team in the afternoon.



Youm, 52, lost consciousness during a game on June 25 and ended up missing more than two months. Youm was the first KBO manager to collapse in the middle of a game. Doctors cited Youm's lack of sleep, insufficient diet and excessive stress as reasons for his poor health condition.



The Wyverns entered Sunday having lost all five games since Youm's return. They've dropped eight consecutive games overall.



The underachieving Wyverns had been 12-30 before Youm went down on June 25, mired in ninth place among 10 teams. Through Saturday's action, they were 32-68 plus a tie, still in ninth.



Bench coach Park Kyung-oan, who served as interim manager during Youm's earlier absence, will take over the reins again Sunday. (Yonhap)