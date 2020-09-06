CHA unveils newly excavated set of jewelry

Site where gold ring-type earrings were found in tomb No. 120-2 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The earings are thought to have belonged to female nobility. (CHA)



The Cultural Heritage Administration, in conjunction with the Silla Cultural Heritage Research Institute, has unveiled several newly discovered pieces of jewelry to the public for the first time.



The relics -- thought to be worn in the early sixth century of the Silla Kingdom -- came from an archaeological excavation of sites of tomb No. 120-2 in Hwangnam-dong, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, the same place site where a pair of gilt-bronze shoes, among other relics, were discovered in May. The newly found accessories include a gilt-bronze crown, gold earrings, silver bracelets, a silver belt, and gilt-bronze shoes.



Site where the body was located in tomb No. 120-2 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Relics including a gilt-bronze crown, gold earrings, silver bracelets, a silver belt and a pair of gilt-bronze shoes were found here. (CHA)