 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ratio of female lawmakers, ministers in S. Korea hits record high

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2020 - 11:02       Updated : Sept 5, 2020 - 11:02

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


The proportion of female lawmakers in South Korea's parliament, as well as that of female ministers in the Cabinet, has reached an all-time high, data showed Saturday.

According to the gender equality ministry and Statistics Korea, 57 women were elected in the April 15 general elections, accounting for 19 percent of the total 300 members in the National Assembly.

Four years earlier, 51 women were elected.

The number of female heads of government ministries has increased to six, or 33.3 percent, of the total 18 this year from two in 2010.

The ratio of female lawmakers and ministers in the nation has been on a steady rise in recent years, apparently reflecting a trend of growing female participation and clout in local labor markets.

Related statistics showed that 51.6 percent of women in South Korea were employed last year, up 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114