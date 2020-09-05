 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

‘COVID-19 widens gender gap’

Government forum highlights disproportionate impact of pandemic on women, girls

By Kim Arin
Published : Sept 5, 2020 - 11:12       Updated : Sept 5, 2020 - 18:57
Korean Gender Minister Lee Jung-ok speaks on the second day of the forum on Friday. (Ministry of Gender Equality)
Korean Gender Minister Lee Jung-ok speaks on the second day of the forum on Friday. (Ministry of Gender Equality)

South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality hosted an online forum for two days Thursday and Friday to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on girls and women worldwide.

The forum was organized to mark the 25th anniversary of the Platform for Action, which took place in Beijing in 1995, when government delegations from 189 countries agreed to work to achieve the “full and equal participation of women in political, civil, economic, social and cultural life.”

United Nations estimates show that women have been disproportionately affected by the health emergency, losing jobs at a faster rate than men and having their education interrupted to a greater extent.

Bae Eun-kyung, a sociology professor at Seoul National University, said the crisis’s toll weighs heavier on women because their work tends to be underpaid and undervalued.

“Women are overrepresented in sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 such as service and care. The relative lack of formal employment for women also makes them more likely to lose their jobs than their male counterparts,” she said.

Ahn Hye-yeon, who heads the Center for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, said as the pandemic was accelerating the transition to the digital economy, giving women equal opportunities to thrive in technical and scientific fields was vital.

“When it comes to STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- fields, women are still a minority,” she said. “Bridging the gender gap starts by ending unequal pay for women in STEM jobs and inspiring more girls to pursue STEM careers.”

Activists who spoke at the forum also called for action to address the rise in sexual and gender-based violence amid the pandemic.

Domestic violence rates have surged globally, as many women and girls are confined with their abusers during lockdowns.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned in an August statement that, “Without a concerned response, we risk losing a generation or more of gains” on gender equality and women’s rights.

“Protecting the rights of women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis is a top priority for the UN,” he said.

“The pandemic is not only exposing, but also exacerbating the inequalities and other hurdles faced by women,” said Gender Minister Lee Jung-ok in her opening remarks at the forum. 

“The forum hopes to serve as a platform for sharing and exploring ideas for attaining the goals of sustainable gender equality during and after COVID-19.”

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114