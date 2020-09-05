‘COVID-19 widens gender gap’

South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality hosted an online forum for two days Thursday and Friday to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on girls and women worldwide.
The forum was organized to mark the 25th anniversary of the Platform for Action, which took place in Beijing in 1995, when government delegations from 189 countries agreed to work to achieve the “full and equal participation of women in political, civil, economic, social and cultural life.”
United Nations estimates show that women have been disproportionately affected by the health emergency, losing jobs at a faster rate than men and having their education interrupted to a greater extent.
Bae Eun-kyung, a sociology professor at Seoul National University, said the crisis’s toll weighs heavier on women because their work tends to be underpaid and undervalued.
“Women are overrepresented in sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 such as service and care. The relative lack of formal employment for women also makes them more likely to lose their jobs than their male counterparts,” she said.
Ahn Hye-yeon, who heads the Center for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, said as the pandemic was accelerating the transition to the digital economy, giving women equal opportunities to thrive in technical and scientific fields was vital.
“When it comes to STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- fields, women are still a minority,” she said. “Bridging the gender gap starts by ending unequal pay for women in STEM jobs and inspiring more girls to pursue STEM careers.”
Activists who spoke at the forum also called for action to address the rise in sexual and gender-based violence amid the pandemic.
Domestic violence rates have surged globally, as many women and girls are confined with their abusers during lockdowns.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned in an August statement that, “Without a concerned response, we risk losing a generation or more of gains” on gender equality and women’s rights.
“Protecting the rights of women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis is a top priority for the UN,” he said.
“The pandemic is not only exposing, but also exacerbating the inequalities and other hurdles faced by women,” said Gender Minister Lee Jung-ok in her opening remarks at the forum.
“The forum hopes to serve as a platform for sharing and exploring ideas for attaining the goals of sustainable gender equality during and after COVID-19.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)