Business

[Photo News] Amorepacific Group celebrates 75th anniversary online

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 16:59

Amorepacific Group Chairman Suh Kyung-bae speaks during a video conference, held Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the cosmetics giant. The group‘s employees and executives joined the online event filmed at the group’s archive located at the headquarters‘ second floor. In his message, Suh asked employees to ramp up efforts to understand customer needs and relationships to take another step forward. Amorepacific Group, founded in 1945, is currently one of the influential cosmetics firms in the Asia region. By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
