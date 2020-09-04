 Back To Top
Business

[Newsmaker] KakaoPage to enter US, China and Southeast Asia markets by 2022

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 16:06
(KakaoPage)
(KakaoPage)

KakaoPage, an entertainment company specializing in online cartoons, web novels, film, and TV series, will expand its business overseas, according to the company’s announcement on Friday.

KakaoPage will expand its investments in mergers and acquisitions to enter the market in the US, China and nations in Southeast Asia by 2022, KakaoPage CEO Lee Jin-soo said Thursday during a talk with Vivek Couto, an APOS organizer at Media Partners Asia.

Lee‘s session was held as part of APOS 2020, a forum designed for the Asian Pacific media, telecommunications, entertainment business firms to share their latest developments. The forum this year was held online from Tuesday to Thursday.

During his session, Lee also noted that gross merchandise volume on KakaoPage platforms will reach 500 billion this year. Lee also expected the company‘s sales to further extend to reach 1 trillion soon, backed by the growth of Piccoma.

Piccoma is the top online comic platform in Japan operated by Kakao, in which KakaoPage holds a substantial amount of intellectual properties.

Lee said KakaoPage would secure quality original stories to collaborate with global media entertainment companies and game developers.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
