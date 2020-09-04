 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Gangwon Province governor calls for support for co-hosting Youth Olympics with N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 14:45       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 14:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The governor of Gangwon Province bordering North Korea asked on Friday for active state support for his efforts to share the right to host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with the communist nation.

Gangwon Province is where the venue of the 2018 Winter Olympics, PyeongChang, is located. Earlier this year, the province won the right to host the quadrennial 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, and Gov. Choi Moon-soon hopes to co-host the event with North Korea.

"It would be a huge honor if (you) take the lead in helping Gangwon of the South and Kangwon of the North co-host the Youth Olympics," Choi said during the meeting.

Gangwon has been active in expanding cross-border exchanges.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics helped thaw long-frozen inter-Korean ties, as the North sent its athletes and cheerleaders to the sports event, leading to the historic first-ever summit between the United States and the North.

But the peace process later reached an impasse.

During Friday's meeting with the governor, the unification minister expressed hope that Gangwon could be a place where the "miracle of PyeongChang" could be repeated. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114