Business

NCSoft’s new rhythm game ‘Fuser’ set for release on Nov. 10

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:59
(NCSoft)
(NCSoft)


NCSoft said Friday its North American subsidiary NC West will release a new rhythm game “Fuser” for both PC and console in North America and Europe on Nov. 10.

Fuser is an interactive DJ music game developed by Harmonix -- a US-based video game development company -- and will be published by NC West. Fuser will be available on PC and three major console platforms -- PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In Fuser, players will become music festival DJs, mixing vocals, bass lines, beats and riffs from artists like Childish Gambino, Amy Winehouse, The Killers, The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons. Users can earn points for timing and crowd feedback and share their mixes with friends on social media.

Fuser will support six languages -- English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese and offer more than 100 songs of different genres.

There will be a single-player campaign, a freestyle mode for playing with new musical ideas, and multiplayer, where users can both compete and collaborate with other players.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
