 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Doctors reach deal with ruling party, end nationwide walkout

By Park Han-na
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 11:31       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 11:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)



Doctors’ associations and the ruling Democratic Party on Friday reached an agreement over the government’s medical reform plan, ending a two-week nationwide walkout by trainee doctors.

The ruling party and the Korea Medical Association signed a five-point agreement that includes bringing the government’s reform scheme aimed at expanding the number of new physicians back to square one for further discussion to include medical professionals. They agreed to put the discussion on hold until the spread of COVID-19 stabilizes here. 

Thousands of interns and residents, as well as some fellow doctors at general hospitals across the country will return to work after the Korea Medical Association and the health ministry complete their signing to formalize the deal, which is expected to take place in the afternoon.

The health ministry planned to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school in order to resolve the disparity in medical infrastructure that is concentrated in Seoul and surrounding areas.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114