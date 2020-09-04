Doctors reach deal with ruling party, end nationwide walkout

(Yonhap)







Doctors’ associations and the ruling Democratic Party on Friday reached an agreement over the government’s medical reform plan, ending a two-week nationwide walkout by trainee doctors.



The ruling party and the Korea Medical Association signed a five-point agreement that includes bringing the government’s reform scheme aimed at expanding the number of new physicians back to square one for further discussion to include medical professionals. They agreed to put the discussion on hold until the spread of COVID-19 stabilizes here.



Thousands of interns and residents, as well as some fellow doctors at general hospitals across the country will return to work after the Korea Medical Association and the health ministry complete their signing to formalize the deal, which is expected to take place in the afternoon.



The health ministry planned to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school in order to resolve the disparity in medical infrastructure that is concentrated in Seoul and surrounding areas.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)