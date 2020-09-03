Another COVID-19 case shuts down National Assembly

(Yonhap)
The National Assembly was forced to shut down Thursday and scores of big wig politicans from both sides of the aisle went back home after an official from the main opposition party tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive case involves a secretary of Rep. Lee Jong-bae of the People Power Party, who underwent testing on Wednesday after having symptoms while working at his office at the parliament building in Yeouido, Seoul. Rep. Lee is the party’s chief policymaker.
The PPP canceled all meetings scheduled for Thursday and ordered all staff members to work from home.
Rep. Lee and other staff members sharing the same office with the patient all underwent diagnostic tests. The results were not out as of press time.
Rep. Lee Nak-yeon, new leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, also went back home as he met Rep. Lee on Tuesday. The ruling party chief had recently finished home isolation, after using the same recording studio as a confirmed patient for a radio show.
Disinfection work was carried out at the main building of the National Assembly and a building for press after they were closed down.
It’s been only four days since the National Assembly reopened after a beat reporter tested positive on Aug. 26.
“Contact tracing procedures are under way. We plan to decide on follow-up measures after consulting with the National Assembly Secretariat and health authorities,” the party said in a statement.
