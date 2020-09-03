 Back To Top
National

Applications open for Chevening Scholarships for 2021-2022 academic year

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 18:05       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 18:05

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The British Embassy in South Korea is accepting applications from Korean students for the United Kingdom’s Chevening Scholarships until Nov. 3 for the 2021-2022 academic year, the embassy said Thursday.

Korean nationals with a bachelors’ degree and more than two years of work experience are eligible to apply for the UK government’s global scholarship program that offers an opportunity to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any university in the United Kingdom.

Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships and a monthly stipend during the studies.

The scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world across a wide range of fields, including politics, government, business, the media, the environment, civil society, religion and academia.

Those who are interested can submit applications for the scholarship via www.chevening.org and detailed information can also be found on the British Embassy’s official social media channels.

By Ock Hyun-ju(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
