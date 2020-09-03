IFA kicks off via hybrid channels amid pandemic

LG Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung appears in a holographic video onstage at the IFA press conference in Berlin on Thursday. (LG Electronics)





IFA, the biggest consumer electronics trade show in Europe, kicked off Thursday through hybrid channels in both the real and virtual worlds for the first time since its inception in 1924.



In Berlin, a reduced version of the annual trade show is taking place at Messe Berlin for a three-day run, allowing 1,000 visitors to enter the physical exhibition each day.



As one of the world’s three largest tech shows -- the others are the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain -- IFA ususally draws as many as 100,000 visitors every year.



However, due to the protracted pandemic risks, Messe Berlin, the organizer of the event, has scaled back the show and added virtual exhibitions and online conferences this year.



Among the 1,450 businesses participating in IFA 2020, some 150 companies set up physical exhibition booths in the Messe Berlin building this year, while the rest chose to take part virtually on the Xtended Space platform designed by the organizer for online meetings and events.



“This year’s IFA truly is a Special Edition. Being a hybrid event, it serves one major purpose: to support the recovery and rebound of the industry,” said Christian Goeke, CEO of Messe Berlin. “Let the pandemic not stop us from making great experiences and from pushing forward business.”



While Samsung Electronics held a separate press conference on Wednesday to showcase products targeting Europe, LG Electronics presented its products at IFA.



LG Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung made a surprise appearance in a holographic video during the main press conference in Berlin.



“In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have found new potentials of home,” Park said. “LG, as the lifestyle innovator, will continue making changes to make life good at home.”



Park highlighted LG’s three core values in the “new normal era”: reassurance, convenience and fun.



LG has installed a temporary exhibition booth to present its smart home system, dubbed LG ThinQ Home, in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, and Park introduced some of the exhibited products connecting live from the Korean city to Berlin in real time.



Park demonstrated the LG ThinQ Home Concierge smart mirror, which monitors and controls home appliances remotely.



LG is running a virtual 3D exhibition site for individuals who couldn’t visit Berlin this year but want to check out the products. The site will be closed at the end of this month.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







