 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Smilegate, UNESCO to support children’s education campaign in South Asia

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:25       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:25
(Smilegate)
(Smilegate)


Smilegate said Thursday that it has teamed up with UNESCO to support an education campaign for children in less-developed countries in South Asia.

According to the South Korean game company, the Smilegate Foundation’s Hope Studio signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO to jointly develop education programs and to support and raise funds to help South Asian countries develop more independent education systems.

Hope Studio will first support “UNESCO Bridge Asia,” which provides free basic education necessary for daily lives -- such as reading, writing and math -- and job training programs for unprivileged children who can’t benefit from public education in South Asian countries.

“Due to the prolonged coronavirus outbreak, the international community’s support for disadvantaged children is shrinking,” Smilegate Foundation director Kwon Yeon-ju said. “By working together with UNESCO, which has a vast global network, Smilegate has established a model in which both parties can collaborate in the post-coronavirus era.”

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114