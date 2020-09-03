 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] A digital seascape for modern Seoulites

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Sept 5, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Sept 5, 2020 - 16:37

In the age of COVID-19 and the prolonged lockdown, getaways to nature and relaxing summer holidays no longer seem available for urban dwellers.

A’strict, a multimedia installation showcase by design company d’strict to run from Aug. 13 to Sept. 27 at Seoul’s Kukje Gallery, may be an attractive alternative for those dreaming of seascapes and serenity.

Driven by a relentless interest in the interaction between mankind and technology, along with the burgeoning importance of digital transformation in light of the pandemic, the installation titled “Starry Beach” provides a multisensory experience for the viewer.

First comes the sound of crashing waves, the high definition projections of waves rushing up and down the high walls amid a pitch-black environment. 

The showcase may be a combination of digital technology, sounds, and lighting system, but to viewers, it serves as a sentimental reminder of good times gone by or of nature that may no longer be preserved as it used to be.

Written by Bae Hyun-jung
Photos by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114