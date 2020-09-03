[Eye Plus] A digital seascape for modern Seoulites



In the age of COVID-19 and the prolonged lockdown, getaways to nature and relaxing summer holidays no longer seem available for urban dwellers.





A’strict, a multimedia installation showcase by design company d’strict to run from Aug. 13 to Sept. 27 at Seoul’s Kukje Gallery, may be an attractive alternative for those dreaming of seascapes and serenity.





Driven by a relentless interest in the interaction between mankind and technology, along with the burgeoning importance of digital transformation in light of the pandemic, the installation titled “Starry Beach” provides a multisensory experience for the viewer.





First comes the sound of crashing waves, the high definition projections of waves rushing up and down the high walls amid a pitch-black environment.





The showcase may be a combination of digital technology, sounds, and lighting system, but to viewers, it serves as a sentimental reminder of good times gone by or of nature that may no longer be preserved as it used to be.



Written by Bae Hyun-jung

Photos by Park Hyun-koo