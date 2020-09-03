Indonesian visual art talks about war, peace in Seoul

Installation view of “Lost in Parody“ at Arario Gallery in central Seoul (Arario Gallery)



Indonesian visual artist Eko Nugroho is holding his second solo exhibition in Korea at Arario Gallery Seoul, showcasing 20 works of embroidered paintings and acrylic paintings anchored in Indonesian traditions.



The exhibition, “Lost in Parody,” presents largescale embroidered works measured over 4.5 meters in length which were produced using traditional embroidery techniques and batik, a traditional method of dyeing textiles.



Nugroho has been making embroidered paintings since 2007 in collaboration with a small town in Indonesia, providing work for traditional embroiders, driven by a desire to preserve the fast-disappearing traditional industry.





"War is Another Meet And Greet Moments” by Eko Nugroho (Arario Gallery)