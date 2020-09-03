 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Kyobo chief to chair 2024 Youth Olympic committee

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 16:27

Kyobo Life Insurance Chairman Shin Chang-jae (Kyobo Life)
Kyobo Life Insurance Chairman Shin Chang-jae (Kyobo Life)


Shin Chang-jae, chairman of Kyobo Life Insurance, has been named the organizing chief for the Youth Olympic Games, a quadrennial global sports event that is to be held here in 2024, the company said Thursday in a release.

In a joint inaugural meeting held at the Seoul Press Center, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gangwon Province agreed to appoint Shin as president of the organizing committee for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games.

“Based on the Olympic spirit of harmony, coexistence and globalization, I will work to help youths develop into ideal global citizens,” Shin said in his inaugural speech.

As chief organizer of the event, Shin will be in charge of the post until February 2024, when the competition is set to end.

Vice presidents of the committee named were: IOC member Ryu Seung-min, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Lee Ki-heung, Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-soon and Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Yoon-hee.

Former figure skating champion Kim Yu-na and pianist Son Yeol-eum will also take part as executive committee members.

“Chairman Shin has been fully committed to sponsoring art, culture and sport activities, hoping to help young people develop into future leaders equipped with global citizenship,” the company said.

Shin’s dedication to youth training traces back to his past careers as a doctor and professor.

It is also profoundly connected to Kyobo Life’s founding philosophy of “promoting national education.” The company name “Kyobo” is an abbreviation for “educational insurance” in Korean.

In such a context, Shin has been hosting the Kyobo Life Youth Athletics Competition every year since 1985. The event, which is the only private sport competition of its kind here, is also seen as contributing to the expansion of ice sports such as figure skating and short track speedskating.

In January this year, the International Olympic Committee picked Korea as the host country of the fourth edition of the quadrennial youth competition.

The 2024 Gangwon games will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 4 in PyeongChang, Gangneung, Jeongseon and various other locations in Gangwon Province -- where the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games were held.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114