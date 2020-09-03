 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Seoul Drama Awards to go without audience, behind closed doors

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 13:35
The 14th Seoul International Drama Awards poster (Courtesy to the organizing committee)
The 14th Seoul International Drama Awards poster (Courtesy to the organizing committee)

This year’s Seoul International Drama Awards will go ahead without any audience, including the nominees, award presenters and guests.

In accordance with the government’s “Level 2.5” social distancing measure currently placed over the Seoul area, the 15th edition of the television drama awards will be taking a different format, the event’s organizing committee announced Thursday.

The organizers will personally be delivering the trophies to both the local and overseas winners, and the winners will share their acceptance speeches through video messages.

Celebratory performances will take place under strict social distancing and quarantine policies. Ensuring none of the performers and staff members are together in one place at the same time, people allowed onsite will be kept to a minimum, based on strictly planned out schedules, the organizers assured.

The ceremony, initially scheduled to take place with only the winners and presenters on Sept. 10, has been pushed back five days following the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Seoul and other areas.

The organizers will air a pre-recorded version of the completely non-face-to-face ceremony on MBC at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15. The ceremony can also be watched in Korea through the mobile streaming platform Wavve and from overseas through MBC Drama’s official YouTube channel.

The organizing committee earlier announced that, among a total of 212 television dramas from 41 countries, 26 sets and 26 individuals have been nominated for the award. According to the committee, concise yet intense short-forms, three-dimensional female characters and the rapid growth of K-dramas are the three key trends of the global drama industry this year.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114