Kakao Games set new records this week in South Korea’s initial public offering market, with the highest competition rate and the largest subscription deposits.The competition rate for Kakao Games’ IPO subscription surpassed 1,500:1, hitting record highs in Korea’s IPO market. The estimated subscription deposits were 58.5 trillion won ($49.3 billion) as of Wednesday, surpassing the record of 30.8 trillion won recently set by SK Biopharm in June.By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com