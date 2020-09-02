[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



‘Starry Starry Night’ Package at Seoul Dragon City



Hotel-plex Hotel Seoul Dragon City offers the Starry Starry Night package for couples hoping to spend a romantic staycation.



The package includes a one-night stay, Fantini Gran Cuvee Bianco Swarovski (Italian sparkling wine) with a crystal embedded on the bottle and dessert as room service. Only 10,000 bottles of this particular wine are produced each year.



The package starts at 236,500 won for the Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel and Residence and the Novotel Suites Ambassador Seoul Yongsan and 185,900 won for the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan. The package is available until the end of November.



For reservations or inquiries, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.









Park Hyatt Busan presents ‘Golden Body Promotion’



Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa & Fitness presents the Golden Body Promotion until the end of September.



The promotion offers guests a “gold body treatment” that uses gold shimmer oil to provide nutrition to the skin and includes a gold sugar scrub to remove dead skin, using Hungary’s premium spa brand Omorovicza’s products, at the discounted price of 177,100 won -- 30 percent off the regular price. An additional 20 percent discount is available with additional treatments. Guests can also purchase Omorovicza’s products at a 30 percent discount at the spa.



The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and reservations are necessary.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.









Stay at Mayfield Hotel with Asiana Airlines mileage



Mayfield Hotel Seoul is offering a chance for guests to use their Asiana Airlines mileage while COVID-19 precludes international travel.



Guests can reserve rooms at the hotel with Asiana mileage until Sept. 16 for stays before the end of the year, excluding blackout days (Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, Oct. 31 and Dec. 24-26). Guests interested in using mileage will have to call the hotel for a reservation number and present personal identification upon checking in.



Each guest staying at the hotel using Asiana Airlines mileage will have a chance to win special prizes, including hotel room vouchers and hotel buffet meals.



For more information, call Mayfield Hotel Seoul at (02) 2660-9000.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Grab & Go’



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents its Grab & Go service, allowing people to enjoy hotel food at home.



The Jogakbo chef has prepared five items for the service: the Andaz Burger, Andaz Panini BLT, Chicken Avocado Sourdough Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Wrap, and Grilled Halloumi and Mushroom Wrap. A family set for three to four people is also available at 50,000 won, where guests can select two items from the above menu, along with chicken tenders, sliced fruit, a garden salad and condiments.



The Grab & Go service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, with prices ranging from 14,000 won to 20,000 won.



For more information, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1191.









Prepare for fall with ‘Hola Haevichi Package’



Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Hola Haevichi package, where guests planning to enjoy a fall vacation can enjoy Spanish cuisine.



The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at the hotel buffet, a picnic mat, premium Spanish olive oil, use of the hotel swimming pools and a promotional menu at the hotel bar that comes with tapas and two glasses of wine.



Additional services are provided for longer stays, including pillow spray and an upgrade to an ocean-view room.



The package starts at 266,000 won for two and is offered until the end of November.



For reservations and inquiries, contact Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.