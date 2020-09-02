Posco discusses survival strategies after COVID-19

Posco Chairman Choi Jung-woo (left) speaks to former World Bank President Kim Yong via a videocall during the 2020 Posco forum on Wednesday. (Posco)
Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco on Wednesday opened its two-day 2020 Posco Forum to diagnose the fast-changing business environment and assess the group’s future business strategies.
According to the company, the livestreamed forum was organized with a limited number of in-person participants, including the presidents of Posco and affiliate companies in the Greater Seoul region alongside experts, following the strengthened social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To overcome difficulties and continue sustainable growth as a trusted, 100-year-old company, we need an attitude of embracing continuous evolution, by understanding the changing trends and reading the values of the era,” Posco Chairman Choi Jung-woo said during the forum.
“I hope this forum serves as a place for us to realistically review the nature of our job while we fulfill the demands of our interest groups and their changing thoughts.”
On the first day of the forum, the company organized lectures and debate sessions on the current business environment in the COVID-19 era, as well as survival strategies for companies.
Posco invited former World Bank President Kim Yong to give a lecture, which was delivered via videocall.
On the second day, participants are to discuss future plans and strategic directions for Posco’s major businesses, the company said.
