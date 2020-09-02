 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Graphic News] Korea’s total fertility rate hits record low of 0.92 in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 10:00




South Korea’s total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.92 in 2019, government data showed, in a clear warning to the nation’s economy that a population decline lies ahead.

The total fertility rate refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime.

The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep Korea’s population stable at 51 million. It also represents a sharp drop from 1970, when the government began to compile relevant data and the rate stood at 4.53, according to Statistics Korea.

Last year marked the second consecutive year that the rate had fallen below 1. Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114