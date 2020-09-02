 Back To Top
Business

Samsung introduces Europe-focused home appliances at IFA

Tech giant promises ‘unstoppable’ connectivity in pandemic

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Sept 2, 2020 - 17:01       Updated : Sept 2, 2020 - 17:01
Benjamin Braun, vice president for marketing at Samsung Europe, speaks during a virtual press conference Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)
Benjamin Braun, vice president for marketing at Samsung Europe, speaks during a virtual press conference Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday introduced an array of home appliances targeting the European market, through a virtual press conference held to kick off IFA 2020 this week.

Entitled “Life Unstoppable,” the online press conference amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic showcased the consumer electronics that Samsung expects to boost sales in Europe.

“Samsung will continue providing products that offer European consumers a motivation to make a life that is unstoppable through its innovative technologies even in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Benjamin Braun, vice president for marketing at Samsung Europe, introducing the products strategically selected for the region this year.

The lineup includes new projector The Premiere, outdoor TV The Terrace, curved gaming monitor Odyssey G5, customized refrigerator Bespoke, Grande AI washer and dryer and the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Instead of bringing a new Lifestyle TV model this year, the company highlighted The Premiere projector as a new home entertainment platform for people who have been spending more time indoors these days.

The Premiere, which comes in two sizes of 120 inches and 130 inches, offers laser-based 4K picture quality. 

The Premiere projector (Samsung Electronics)
The Premiere projector (Samsung Electronics)

Along with the projector, Samsung also introduced The Terrace, an outdoor TV model that can be installed in balconies and gardens.

Both The Premiere and The Terrace will be available in the European market, including in Germany, France and Italy.

Samsung’s customizable refrigerator Bespoke will be even more tailored to European consumers, equipped with Space Max technology that maximizes internal storage, considering European-style kitchens.

By Song Su-hyun

(song@heraldcorp.com)





